Forest Green hampered by lengthy injury list in quest to escape drop zone

Struggling Forest Green are still contending with a lengthy injury list as they host Bolton in Sky Bet League One.

Bailly Cargill, Jamille Matt, Udoka Godwin-Malife, Matty Stevens and Harry Boyes are all sidelined for Rovers.

Josh March is among those looking to come into the team after making two appearances as a substitute following his return from a knee problem.

Forest Green sit a point off the bottom after three straight defeats and have picked up just three points from their six home league matches this season.

Bolton manager Ian Evatt has no new injury problems but could make changes following the midweek defeat at Cheltenham.

Conor Bradley, Kieran Lee and Declan John could all be added to the squad while fit-again midfielder Josh Sheehan is in contention for his first start in almost a year.

Dapo Afolayan impressed Evatt with his performance off the bench on Tuesday and could be handed a place in the starting XI.

Aaron Morley, Elias Kachunga, Amadou Bakayoko and Kieran Sadlier are further options for the Wanderers boss.