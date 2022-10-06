Bristol Rovers trio face late fitness tests ahead of Cambridge clash

Alfie Kilgour, John Marquis and Sylvester Jasper are among a host of Bristol Rovers players whose fitness is being assessed ahead of Saturday’s visit of Cambridge.

Kilgour suffered a head blow during Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy win over Crystal Palace Under-21s and is being monitored in line with concussion protocols, while Marquis and Jasper also sustained knocks during the game.

Rovers manager Joey Barton must also decide if Lewis Gibson, Josh Coburn and James Gibbons will be fit enough to be involved again at the weekend after returning from lengthy injury lay-offs in midweek.

Josh Grant, James Connolly and Harry Anderson are set to remain sidelined while veteran midfielder Glenn Whelan is facing a suspension after being sent off against Palace and Nick Anderton is a long-term absentee.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner will also be hoping for good news on the fitness front after seeing his squad hit by injury and illness.

Joe Ironside, Harrison Dunk and Shilow Tracey were among those who were forced to miss Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat at Ipswich and they are battling to be fit for the trip to Bristol.

Jack Lankester is also a doubt after sustaining a knock at Portman Road, where United slumped to a fourth defeat in their last five League One matches.

Cambridge will definitely be without Brandon Haunstrup, though. The defender has been out since August with a calf injury and is unlikely to be available for a few more weeks.