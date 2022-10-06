Search

06 Oct 2022

Newport boss James Rowberry says Thierry Nevers pushing for return

Newport expect to have Thierry Nevers available again for Saturday’s visit of Rochdale in Sky Bet League Two.

Boss James Rowberry has revealed that the on-loan West Ham midfielder, who was close to featuring in the midweek defeat at Swindon, should be available for the Rodney Parade fixture.

Captain Matty Dolan is set to return to full training after ankle trouble on Friday and fellow midfielder Aaron Wildig is getting closer to 90 minutes after a groin issue, having featured for two-thirds of the loss in Wiltshire.

However, defender Priestley Farquharson will be out for two weeks with a hamstring issue.

Jim Bentley may make changes following Rochdale’s home loss to Doncaster.

The Dale boss was not impressed by the performance and is seeking a reaction as they bid to climb off the foot of the table.

Midfielder James Ball appeared to prove his fitness after his ankle injury, playing 74 minutes of the contest.

On-loan Leicester defender Ben Nelson will be hoping for a recall after failing to make the squad last time out.

