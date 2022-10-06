Football rumours: Southampton to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl

The Telegraph reports Southampton will sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after the side’s disappointing start to the season. The 55-year-old has been at the club since December 2018 but a change has reportedly been under consideration for a while.
The Mail adds that under-fire Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper could replace Hasenhuttl and is looked upon favourably due to his success with coaching young talent.
Liverpool are weighing up a move for Germany’s Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala, according to the Mirror. The paper writes the Reds are considering the 19-year-old should they miss out on England international Jude Bellingham.
And the Telegraph reports Everton will pay £4.5 million for Wolves defender Conor Coady next summer. The 29-year-old is on a season-long loan at Goodison Park this term.
Lionel Messi: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports the 33-year-old Paris St Germain striker is yet to receive any contract offers in anticipation of the expiration of his deal at the end of the season.
Declan Rice: 90min reports the 23-year-old West Ham midfielder will be Chelsea’s top transfer target next year.
Birr RFC President Garech Doorley presenting new senior men's sponsor Seamus Bradley Bloomdale Construction with a jersey.
Offaly man jailed for vicious assault on elderly man that left the victim with life-changing injuries
Birr Municipal District Independent candidate Jonathan O'Meara pictured with Independent TD for Laois/Offaly Carol Nolan at the Slieve Bloom Mountain Bike Trailhead in Kinnitty. Co Offaly.
