Grandsons celebrate Shinrone's success with goalkeeping grandfather

Adam, John and Darragh Landy.
Adam and Darragh Landy who were on the Shinrone panel which won the county final on Sunday, pictured with their grandfather John Landy, who was the goalkeeper for the last Shinrone team to reach a county final in 1960.
Niamh Dooley and Ruairi Dooley Company Biasol County Offaly, with on left Artie Clifford, Chairman, Blas na hÉireann / Irish Food Awards with David Chandler, Blenders, official sponsor
Birr RFC President Garech Doorley presenting new senior men's sponsor Seamus Bradley Bloomdale Construction with a jersey.
