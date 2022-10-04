Jeff Hendrick rescues Reading point as Norwich miss chance to top Championship

Norwich extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a hard-earned 1-1 Championship draw at Reading.

But the visitors missed the chance to go top of the table with a victory after leaders Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to QPR.

In an even first half, Reading went closest to breaking the deadlock when Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul saved spectacularly from an Andy Carroll header.

Home midfielder Jeff Hendrick also shaved an upright, with Krul struggling, from a long-range effort.

Norwich went ahead in the 50th minute, when skipper Grant Hanley struck from a corner, but Reading equalised 10 minutes later through Hendrick.

Norwich had won seven and drawn one of their previous eight league outings, which included three-successive victories on the road, the latest a 1-0 win at Blackpool on Saturday.

The Norfolk side had scored in 12 consecutive league and cup fixtures, while Reading – with six wins in their past eight matches – remain in third place to sit one spot behind Norwich on the back of a 3-1 victory over strugglers Huddersfield on Saturday.

Norwich dictated the early exchanges, trying to build patiently from the back with a series of precise, if a shade laboured, passes.

Reading’s vigorous pressing tactics made sure that the visitors were unable to settle into any regular rhythm, with main striker Teemu Pukki often isolated.

As Norwich’s initial intent faded, Reading began to push forward with a greater sense of urgency and could have gone ahead in the 19th minute.

Winger Junior Hoilett, who is World Cup-bound with Canada, crossed deep from the right for Carroll to power in a header.

But Krul made a superb save to parry the ball to safety.

Soon after, Krul was beaten by an ambitious 25-yarder from Hendrick that grazed the outside of a post on its way behind.

Norwich gradually fought their way back into contention, with Hanley nodding over from a Liam Gibbs cross.

Hanley did much better, five minutes into the second period, when Norwich went in front.

Marcelino Nunez provided the corner on the right, Josh Sargent flicked the ball on and centre back Hanley pounced decisively at the far post.

Reading appeared deflated, after all their hard work, but responded positively and drew level on the hour mark.

Good work by Hoilett gave Hendrick the space on the edge of the area and he beat Krul at the near post with a low shot.

Norwich replied swiftly, with Nunez seeing a shot defected over.

And defender Andrew Omobamidele could have snatched a late winner only to head wide from a Danel Sinani corner.