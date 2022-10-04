Search

04 Oct 2022

Mark Fotheringham collects first point since taking Huddersfield reins at Luton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 11:12 PM

Huddersfield manager Mark Fotheringham collected his first point since taking charge of the Terriers as his side recorded a 3-3 Championship draw against Luton at Kenilworth Road.

The visitors – who finished the match with 10 men – scored with their first attack after just 10 minutes when Sorba Thomas’ vicious inswinging corner glanced off the head of Luton striker Carlton Morris to find the net.

Morris looked to level the scores immediately, his downward header too close to Lee Nicholls, but Luton were level after 18 minutes when Morris found Elijah Adebayo, who turned his man in the area and saw his attempt deflect off visiting defender Michal Helik to just about cross the line.

Nicholls then made a terrific save from Jordan Clark’s first-time half-volley from outside the box, before Jordan Rhodes tried his luck on the half-hour and Ethan Horvath smothered the danger.

However, Rhodes was given the chance from the penalty spot after 32 minutes when Helik’s header was adjudged to have struck Dan Potts’ hand and the experienced forward made no mistake with his fourth goal of the season.

Once more though, the Hatters were not behind for long as Morris’s ball over the top saw a confident Adebayo bully Luke Mbete to win it and then – when faced with Nicholls – found the corner for his second of the night.

Clark had another attempt deflect narrowly behind before he made it 3-2 just before the break as James Bree went on a magnificent run forward, picking out the midfielder who turned his man and beat Nicholls to break his duck for the campaign.

After the break, Duane Holmes saw his cross-shot flash wide, before Potts, on his 200th appearance, bounced a header over the top and Fred Onyedinma’s centre was palmed away by Nicholls.

The Terriers were back in it themselves with 20 minutes left as Thomas sent over a wonderful corner and Ben Jackson picked out the top corner.

Luton should have been back in front moments later as Adebayo spurned two good chances of his own from corners and the Hatters might have claimed it late on had Allan Campbell not fired off target, while substitute Harry Cornick’s rasping drive went straight to Nicholls.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time with David Kasumu booked twice in quick succession for fouls on Clark and Campbell, but there was no time for Nathan Jones’ men to take advantage as the spoils were shared.

