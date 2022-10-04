Dubawi filly fetches 1.3million guineas at Tattersalls

It took only two yearlings to enter the sales ring for the seven-figure mark to be reached, as the annual Tattersalls Book One Sales got off to a blistering start at Park Paddocks in Newmarket.

Anthony Stroud, on behalf of Godolphin, went to 1.3million guineas for a daughter of Dubawi, consigned by breeders Meon Valley Stud. Sold as lot three in the catalogue, she is the third foal out of the Prix de l’Opera runner-up Jazzi Top.

He said: “It’s a good way to start the sale. She is a very attractive filly from a very good farm and there is nothing more to be written about Dubawi is there? The boss picked her out and he has had a lot of success with the family going back to Opera House and Kayf Tara.”

Stroud also signed for the second yearling to reach seven-figures when lot 127, a Dubawi colt out of Persuasive, consigned by Cheveley Park Stud, went for exactly a million guineas.

What a start 😮@godolphin go to 1,300,000gns for @meonvalleystud's daughter of Dubawi out of Gr.2 winner Jazzi Top, hailing from the family of star fillies Zee Zee Top and Izzi Top. pic.twitter.com/UHw0cShxoM — Tattersalls (@Tattersalls1766) October 4, 2022

Related to Charlie Appleby’s Creative Force, he is set to join the Moulton Paddocks handler and Stroud added: “He’s Cheveley Park and they do a fantastic job. He’s out of a very nice mare and by Dubawi so I thought he was a very nice colt.

“He’s about twice the size of Creative Force, but if his heart is half as big we’ll be very happy. He’ll go to Moulton Paddocks and we couldn’t be happier.”

To continue the trend, Stroud and Godolphin went over a million guineas for a third time when securing lot 176, another son of Dubawi out of Ring The Bell for 1.5million guineas.

Ted Voute made an early strike on behalf of Prince Faisal when signing for lot one, a Galileo filly out of Jaqueline Quest at a cost of 500,000 guineas.

A full-sister to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Line Of Duty, Voute is hoping to secure black-type honours on course when the time comes for the filly to hit the track.

“Prince Faisal is reinvesting and that is one for the future,” said Voute.

“Whatever happens she looked she was a little immature and will mature and will keep going the right way with a bit of luck.

“If we can win a small race or, God forbid, get a bit of black type, then we’ve got something worthwhile.”

He continued: “Prince Faisal picked her out, it is my job just to make sure she has all the wheels on correctly and he makes all the rest of the decisions. But as it was lot one, I think he was keen to strike early.”

The connections of Baaeed struck early when Shadwell ended a two-year sales ring hibernation by going to 880,000 guineas for lot 24, a Siyouni filly and the first foal out of Lah Ti Dar, offered by Watership Down Stud.

Angus Gold beat off stiff competition to secure the purchase and was delighted to see the hammer come down in favour of Sheikha Hissa, who is making her first trip to the Book One Sales.

He said: “Sheikha Hissa is very excited to have bought a filly with such an outstanding pedigree. There are an awful lot of Group One horses under the second and third dams and this is a beautiful filly who has been excellently nurtured by the Watership Down team.”

“We are hoping to buy fillies with pedigrees for the future and this is one of the strongest pedigrees in the catalogue.

“Everyone has been so welcoming and kind to Sheikha Hissa, it’s been really enjoyable for her.”