No new injury problems for Slaven Bilic’s first home match in charge of Watford

Watford manager Slaven Bilic reports no fresh injury concerns ahead of his first home game in charge against Swansea.

Forward Joao Pedro missed the 4-0 win at Stoke on Sunday with a calf injury and is not expected to be rushed into a return.

Defender William Troost-Ekong picked up a hamstring problem while on international duty with Nigeria and Craig Cathcart, who was forced off late on against Sunderland, is also sidelined.

Right-back Jeremy Ngakia (hamstring) continues his recovery along with Tom Dele-Bashiru (knee), midfielder Tom Cleverley (calf) and long-term absentee striker Rey Manaj (hamstring).

Kyle Naughton will return for Swansea after recovering from a shoulder problem.

The defender played through the pain barrier after picking up the knock during the first half of last weekend’s 3-2 win at West Brom, but has shown no lasting issues.

Swans boss Russell Martin has no fresh selection worries, with a late decision expected on Wales midfielder Joe Allen (hamstring).

Forwards Liam Cullen (shoulder) and Jamie Paterson (groin) are both still working their way back to full fitness.