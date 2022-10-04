Matt Taylor appointment as Rotherham boss delayed by protracted negotiations

Rotherham’s appointment of Exeter boss Matt Taylor has been delayed by protracted negotiations between the two clubs.

Taylor has accepted an offer to become Paul Warne’s replacement after the Millers approached Exeter at the end of last week, but the deal is proving tricky to get over the line.

There are a number of complex issues that are still to be sorted out, including deals for the backroom staff, but both clubs say negotiations are amicable and the move is not expected to be under threat.

A Millers statement read: “Rotherham can inform supporters that conversations with Matt Taylor, his representatives and Exeter remain ongoing.

“While the complexity of these negotiations have resulted in them becoming protracted, the club will ensure that it keeps supporters updated on the outcome when it is appropriate to do so.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Exeter for their assistance throughout this process so far.”

The Sky Bet League One Grecians, who are in action in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night, say that Kevin Nicholson and first-team coach Jon Hill are in interim charge.

A statement from Exeter added: “Following the approach made to us from Rotherham last week, we agreed for Matt to speak to them. He was subsequently offered the position.

“From this point both club’s representatives began discussions and negotiations are currently ongoing. It is important to note that these negotiations are entirely amicable, although they are protracted. It is for this reason that we have been unable to make an official announcement.”