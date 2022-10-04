Search

04 Oct 2022

BOA and IOC pay tribute to Jim Redmond after his death aged 81

BOA and IOC pay tribute to Jim Redmond after his death aged 81

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 12:07 PM

Jim Redmond, whose intervention to help his stricken son Derek cross the finish line in Barcelona in 1992 became one of the most famous Olympic moments, has died at the age of 81.

Redmond ran from his seat in the crowd to embrace Derek, who had torn his hamstring at the top of the home straight in his men’s 400 metres semi-final.

Footage of Redmond helping his son cross the line in the Olympic Stadium has been viewed millions of times on social media.

Paying tribute to Redmond, British Olympic Association said his was an Olympic moment that will “never be forgotten”.

The International Olympic Committee said on its Twitter feed: “Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim.

“Together, they brought us one of the most inspirational moments in Olympic history.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media