Morris straight back among the winners at Wolverhampton

It was back to the day job for Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe-winning rider Luke Morris as he got on the scoresheet with a double at Wolverhampton on Monday.

Just over 24 hours on from the biggest victory of his career aboard Sir Mark Prescott’s Alpinista, Morris was riding at his most visited track to partner William Knight’s Arab Cinder in the opening Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap as a late replacement for the ill Danny Tudhope.

Morris has steered home over 400 winners from the best part of 4,000 rides at Dunstall Park and following his success on Knight’s 7-1 shot he was presented a bottle of champagne to commemorate his ParisLongchamp achievement from the racecourse.

Brilliant mare! Alpinista is amazing in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe for Sir Mark Prescott and @Luke_Morris88! @paris_longchamp #QPAT pic.twitter.com/moHLxIgtS3 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 2, 2022

Reflecting on Alpinista’s triumph, he told Sky Sports Racing: “I have to thank Sir Mark and Ms Rausing for kindly putting their faith in me and giving me the opportunities on such a stage.

“It was great that she delivered yesterday and extremely special.

“You hope if you put the hard yards in you’ll get the opportunities on the big days and Sir Mark has been fantastic at giving me those opportunities and hopefully they will continue to come. To repay Sir Mark and Ms Rausing on a big day is extremely special and means the world to me.”

Nice spare for the Arc-winning jockey! Fresh from his memorable win on Alpinista yesterday, @Luke_Morris88 guides Arab Cinder to victory at @WolvesRaces 👏 pic.twitter.com/ukgpmDTLRm — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 3, 2022

Of Arab Cinder he added: “I rode her a couple of starts back and actually said to William I think she will win at a mile and a half, so I was a bit annoyed I wasn’t on her tonight originally.

“But it has worked out in the end and she looks to be progressive at that trip. Fingers crossed if they go again under a penalty she will win.”

Morris later went on to double up on Tony Carroll’s Fly The Nest (12-1) in the first division of the Cazoo Handicap.