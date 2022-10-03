Andy Williams vying for selection as Walsall prepare to face Northampton

Andy Williams could push for minutes when Walsall face Northampton.

The forward came on as a substitute against Stockport at the weekend and scored a late equaliser to rescue a point for the Saddlers.

Manager Michael Flynn confirmed Jack Earing is absent with an ankle ligament injury and could be out for up to 12 weeks.

Oisin McEntee and Joe Riley are both expected to be sidelined.

Northampton could check on three key players.

Trio Sam Hoskins, Josh Eppiah and Max Dyche were all ruled out of the win against Swindon at the weekend due to illness and it remains to be seen whether they will be involved against the Saddlers.

Shaun McWilliams and Aaron McGowan remain absent, but Akin Odimayo was able to appear in the final minutes against the Robins.

Ben Fox could push to start after making an impact from the bench at the weekend, bagging a goal and an assist.