Tasso team weighing up Japan Cup option

Connections of Torquator Tasso are debating a possible Japan Cup swansong following his fine effort in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp.

The defending champion was handed a horror draw in stall 18 out of 20. But with conditions in the French capital turning in his favour, the Marcel Weiss-trained five-year-old went down fighting under a vintage Frankie Dettori ride to finish third.

He was beaten half a length and a neck behind popular winner Alpinista and runner-up Vadeni and proved last-year’s shock success in Europe’s most prestigious middle-distance contest was no fluke.

Although set to retire to stud at the end of the year, he could make one final racecourse appearance in the Far East on November 27 providing conditions are not too firm for the mud-loving son of Adlerflug.

A HUGE shock in the Arc! Torquator Tasso Wins The Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, for Germany! 🏆🇩🇪 October 3, 2021

“It was a fantastic race from him,” said part-owner Peter-Michael Endres.

“Obviously the win would be a lot nicer, but we are happy with third place, because from (stall) 18 it is very difficult to win.

“Starting box 18 was such a bad position and he nearly won the race, it was unbelievable. I’m very happy and he was the fastest horse in the race in the final 300-400 metres I think.”

On a possible trip to Japan he added: “We are still thinking about Tokyo, but it is very firm over there. I’m not sure, but we will think about it. He will go to the stud farm at the end of the year, this is the last season for him.”