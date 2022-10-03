Search

03 Oct 2022

We’re not going to play a game – Hearn warns Fury over Joshua fight

We’re not going to play a game – Hearn warns Fury over Joshua fight

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 4:37 PM

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has told Tyson Fury to stop playing games in negotiations for a prospective all-British world heavyweight title fight.

Fury has repeatedly set new deadlines for Joshua’s team to sign contracts after offering his rival the bout via his social media channels last month.

Hearn has maintained that a broad agreement has been reached – including a 60-40 purse split in favour of Fury – but that he will not be rushed over the legal complexities of the contract.

Hearn said in a video on his Matchroom Promotions Twitter feed: “It’s still there, open to discussions.

“But we’re not going to play a game with a bloke who’s coming out telling AJ it’s off and then he’s a dosser and he’s got to sign it, etc.

“Have your fight if you want to fight someone else, and we’ll do our thing, and we’ll see what happens.”

Fury made the offer to Joshua after his plans for a unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk were scuppered when the Ukrainian said he would not fight again this year.

Joshua recently lost his rematch with Usyk and was expected to make a more low-key comeback but was quick to accept Fury’s offer in principle.

However, Fury has continued to express frustration with the negotiations, saying last week: “I had a bet with Frank (Warren, promoter) that it didn’t matter what we offered you, you would not take this fight.

“You have had 14 days, pull your finger out and make this fight happen for the British boxing public. Don’t be a coward, instruct your team to get this deal done.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media