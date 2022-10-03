Search

03 Oct 2022

Reece Burke may miss out when Luton face Huddersfield

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 4:02 PM

Luton defender Reece Burke is an injury doubt for his side’s home game against Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship.

Burke was withdrawn at half-time in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Hull and replaced by the versatile Gabriel Osho, who could step in.

Summer signing Alfie Doughty is pushing for his first appearance of the season. The former Stoke midfielder has been an unused substitute in the Hatters’ last two games after recovering from injury.

Harry Cornick stepped off the bench at Hull after recovering from a hamstring strain and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is closing in on his return after a long-term knee problem.

Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham has no new injuries after his first game in charge on Saturday ended in a 3-1 defeat at Reading.

Midfielder Jonathan Hogg returned as an unused substitute after a calf injury and is pushing for his first start since the beginning of last month.

Defender Yuta Nakayama was withdrawn as a precaution during the interval at Reading following international duty with Japan and hopes to be in contention.

On-loan Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin has glandular fever, winger Pat Jones continues to build his match fitness and defender Matty Pearson is working his way back from a long-term knee injury.

