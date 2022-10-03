Sam Cosgrove could start for Plymouth when Sheffield Wednesday visit

Sam Cosgrove could line-up again for Plymouth as they prepare to face Sheffield Wednesday.

The forward lined up against Wycombe at the weekend and scored the winning penalty for the Pilgrims to stay top of the Sky Bet League One table.

Niall Ennis could return to the squad after missing out against the Chairboys with a dead leg.

Mickel Miller (thigh) and James Bolton (foot) still remain sidelined with injury.

George Byers will be assessed for Wednesday ahead of the trip to Home Park.

The midfielder picked up a foot injury and missed out against Port Vale at the weekend.

Mark McGuinness is edging closer to a return and is back in training, but the Pilgrims clash could come too soon.

The Owls are currently third in the table after victory at Vale Park.