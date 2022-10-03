Search

03 Oct 2022

Dino Maamria forced into change when Burton take on Fleetwood

Dino Maamria forced into change when Burton take on Fleetwood

03 Oct 2022 3:06 PM

Burton boss Dino Maamria will be forced to reshuffle his side for their Sky Bet League One clash with Fleetwood.

Right-back Tom Hamer has been ruled out after being sent off in his side’s 3-2 win over Forest Green on Saturday.

Meanwhile midfielder Ciaran Gilligan (hamstring) and defender Corrie Ndaba (hip) are both expected to remain on the sidelines.

Calum Butcher could return to the starting line-up after making a late appearance as a substitute on Saturday, while Mustapha Carayol and Sam Winnall are among those also pushing for a place.

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown could also make changes in the wake of his side’s agonising last-gasp defeat to Barnsley.

Striker Paddy Lane and midfielder Carl Johnston were on the bench against the Tykes after returning from international duty, and could step back in.

Brown is still set to be without defender Darnell Johnson, who is continuing to recover from an Achilles injury.

Brown hopes Harvey Macadam will retain his place in the side after the midfielder’s recent return from a hamstring injury.

