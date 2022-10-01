Matt Bloomfield criticises referee after first Colchester game ends in defeat

Matt Bloomfield criticised the referee after his first game in charge of League Two strugglers Colchester ended in a 2-1 defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

Kwesi Appiah put the U’s into an 18th-minute lead as the Bloomfield era started promisingly, but a brace from Josh Davison ultimately handed them a third straight defeat.

Bloomfield felt the first goal should not have stood. Cole Skuse went down as he attempted to clear the ball away but referee Tom Reeves deemed it not to be a foul and Davison scored.

Davison then added a second from the penalty spot after Ayoub Assal was fouled in the box by Ossama Ashley.

Bloomfield said: “It was a big decision from the referee not to give us a foul – it’s a blatant foul on Cole Skuse in the box.

“Cole was going to head the ball away and he gets pushed right in the back and unfortunately it wasn’t given and it changed the game.

“I felt in control and really enjoyed the first half. I thought we showed the energy and enthusiasm that I’d asked for. I was so proud of the boys in the first half.

“In the second half we knew they were going to try and step on it, but unfortunately for us that decision goes against us and they score from that followed by the penalty soon after and we’re on the back foot a little bit.

“I hate losing football matches, but barely 24 hours in the building there’s lots to learn about these footballers both as people and as players.”

Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson was ecstatic his side were able to record a first league win since August, although the former Colchester midfielder admitted he was sad to see his former side struggling.

“I am delighted to get the win, it got a bit nervy at the end there,” he said.

“There have been games where we have played better and not got the win, we haven’t always got the results we deserved, so to come out of a really tight game I’m really pleased.

“It wasn’t rocket science (why Wimbledon trailed at half-time). I just felt we needed to up our energy levels and our tempo, we lacked a bit of that, we didn’t win enough second balls.

“But the players said the right things and we got a good response and got the win, now we just want to build on that going to Walsall next week.

“I am (sad to see Colchester struggling), I spent three brilliant years there, I made a lot of friends too.

“Of course, today aside, I always want Colchester to do well, so I wish Matt the best of luck.”