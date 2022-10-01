Miguel Almiron is capable of doing magical things – Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe praised Miguel Almiron as a player capable of “magical things” after his double during Newcastle’s comfortable 4-1 win over 10-man Fulham.

The Magpies stormed to an impressive victory, the ease of which was heavily aided by an eighth-minute red card for Fulham’s Nathaniel Chalobah.

Callum Wilson capitalised almost immediately following the dismissal to put his side ahead, before Almiron struck his first of the afternoon with a stunning volley from the edge of the box.

Sean Longstaff added a third just before half-time, with Almiron hitting his second – and Newcastle’s fourth – in the 57th minute.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid headed in a late consolation goal for Fulham, but Newcastle rarely had to move through the gears on their way to the dominant victory.

Howe was full of praise for Paraguay winger Almiron after his performance at Craven Cottage, and believes he has scored similar goals to his turning first-time volley.

“I’ve seen it. Crystal Palace last year, the goal he scored that day was an individual goal and had similar parts to it to today’s goal,” the Newcastle manager said.

“He’s capable of doing magical things and for me that was a magical goal.

“Bruno (Guimaraes) again was involved and they’ve got a really good understanding the pair of them.

“I’m delighted for Miggy, he’s such an infectious character, his work sort of epitomises our play really so it was great to see.”

Chalobah’s red card arguably changed the course of the match, and referee Darren England had initially awarded a yellow card before VAR intervened, with the official consulting the pitchside monitor before altering his decision.

When asked about the red card, Howe said: “It’s difficult, I haven’t seen it again, my initial feeling was that was high and I think whenever there’s height and force I think the player’s safety is in danger.

“I thought Sean was lucky to get up from that one, that’s without seeing it again, so I could be corrected but the referee probably had a similar view and he gave the red card.”

Fulham manager Marco Silva, however, criticised VAR’s lack of consistency and believes the initial yellow could have been upheld.

“It was a harsh tackle from Nathaniel in that moment,” said Silva. “The referee was clear for him a yellow card, he told me.

“Of course after the decision from Mike Dean (VAR official), it changed everything completely.

“So, long time to take one decision like that and to advise the referee [to change his mind] for me is strange. Of course it was a harsh tackle but I’m 100 per cent sure I haven’t seen consistency in these types of situations.

“I’m 100 per cent sure that in the next few weeks we will see more tackles like that one and they’ll be a yellow card.

“That is tough for us to understand because we’re not seeing consistency in those type of decisions.”