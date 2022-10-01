Search

01 Oct 2022

Troy Deeney nets equaliser as Birmingham earn point at leaders Sheffield United

Troy Deeney nets equaliser as Birmingham earn point at leaders Sheffield United

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 6:47 PM

Troy Deeney struck an equaliser for Birmingham as Championship leaders Sheffield United were frustrated in a 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane.

Oliver McBurnie had fired the Blades ahead in their pursuit of a fifth successive victory but Deeney’s close-range effort extended Birmingham’s unbeaten run to four games.

The draw left United a point clear of Norwich at the top of the table.

The Blues appeared to struggle with the Blades’ attacking threat in the opening stages as Auston Trusty glanced a header fortunately around his own post.

John Ruddy was the first goalkeeper called upon as McBurnie headed a shot from a corner straight into his hands.

Birmingham soon began to pose a threat of their own. Emmanuel Longelo crossed from the left wing and Tahith Chong controlled the ball smartly but only managed to volley a shot into the body of John Egan.

Longelo received the first booking of the match when Wes Foderingham sought to resume play quickly through a throw to Tommy Doyle, but the West Ham loanee cynically brought him down.

Sheffield United came close to an opener when Chris Basham arrived late in the box and cut the ball back to George Baldock for a shot that was eventually smothered by Ruddy.

Rhys Norrington-Davies crossed to Iliman Ndiaye, but the Senegal international could not convert as the Blades’ list of missed opportunities lengthened.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom took action and shuffled his team with Jayden Bogle and Rhian Brewster replacing Reda Khadra and Doyle.

Shortly after the hour mark the home side found the breakthrough with McBurnie converting an Oliver Norwood free-kick with a powerful volley for his fifth league goal of the season.

But their lead lasted just six minutes as Chong beat his man and crossed the ball into the box where Deeney was afforded too much space and slotted the ball past Foderingham.

The home side chased a winner with Baldock crossing to the back post nine minutes from time, but Brewster’s header was blocked away.

In added time Sander Berge drove through the Birmingham half and played substitute Billy Sharp through on goal, but Ruddy stayed big to make the save and earn Birmingham an impressive point.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media