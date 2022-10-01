Search

01 Oct 2022

Jack Aitchison leaves it late as Barnsley snatch victory at Fleetwood

01 Oct 2022 6:30 PM

Jack Aitchison headed in a stoppage-time winner to snatch Barnsley a 1-0 win at Fleetwood.

With the game drifting towards a bleak stalemate, substitute Aitchison, who had come on just four minutes earlier, got to Ziyad Larkeche’s cross and glanced the ball into the corner of the net.

The visitors had applied most of the pressure in the first half but could not convert their build-up play into goals.

They did hit a post when a shot from Josh Benson took a deflection and crashed against the upright. That aside, Barnsley were limited to pot-shots from distance, with Luke Thomas, Benson and Jordan Williams all failing to hit the target.

Fleetwood enjoyed more of the play towards the end of the half and almost scored just before the break, but Shaun Rooney’s goal-bound shot was cleared off the line by Robbie Cundy.

In the second half, the swirling wind and dogged defence by both sides resulted in even less goalmouth action.

Thomas’ shot five minutes after the restart was easily saved by goalkeeper Jay Lynch, as was Devante Cole’s weak header for Barnsley eight minutes from time.

As a dire second period ticked into time added on, Aitchison struck to give Barnsley the win.

