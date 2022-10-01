Search

01 Oct 2022

Ten-man Solihull produce impressive fightback to draw with Bromley

Ten-man Solihull produce impressive fightback to draw with Bromley

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 6:25 PM

Solihull produced a stunning late comeback as the 10-man hosts secured a 2-2 draw against Bromley in the Vanarama National League.

The visitors appeared on course for victory after George Alexander’s overhead kick flew into the top corner after 34 minutes before Andy Woodman’s side doubled their lead in the 67th minute when Callum Reynolds headed the ball on and Jude Arthurs nodded home from close range.

Solihull were then reduced to 10 men after Kyle Storer was shown a second yellow card following a heavy challenge on Reynolds before Josh Kelly curled a last-minute effort into the top corner from 25 yards out.

And, in the fifth minute of time added on, Neal Ardley’s Solihull snatched a point when substitute Alex Reid headed home following a scramble in the penalty area.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media