Search

01 Oct 2022

Tyreik Wright hits winner as Bradford beat Harrogate to record another away win

Tyreik Wright hits winner as Bradford beat Harrogate to record another away win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Oct 2022 4:04 PM

Bradford won a third straight away game for the first time since 2017 after on-loan Aston Villa winger Tyreik Wright secured a 2-1 triumph at Harrogate in League Two.

Andy Cook had earlier opened the scoring from the penalty spot with his 12th goal of the season before Jaheim Headley levelled for the hosts during the second half’s opening exchanges.

The Bantams forged ahead on the quarter-hour mark when Harry Chapman was scythed down by right-back Kayne Ramsay as he burst into the home box and Cook drilled the resulting penalty firmly into Peter Jameson’s bottom-right corner.

But the effort proved the visitors’ only on-target attempt of the first half with Harry Lewis called upon to deny Luke Armstrong twice and Alex Pattison once at the other end.

Harrogate went on to level within two minutes of the restart when on-loan Huddersfield left-back Headley grabbed his first senior goal by beating Lewis at his near post with a firm 15-yard drive following Josh Austerfield’s square pass.

The visitors responded with a Richard Smallwood free-kick that was brilliantly saved by Jameson and the advancing home keeper was then beaten deftly by Wright in the 73rd minute after he raced on to Lee Angol’s pass through the left channel.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media