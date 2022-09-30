Callum Davidson hopes Nicky Clark can cut it on his return to Tannadice

Callum Davidson is hoping Nicky Clark can continue his bright start at St Johnstone by helping defeat his old club Dundee United on Saturday.

The striker moved from Tannadice to McDiarmid Park a month ago after scoring 43 goals across 146 appearances for the Terrors during a four-year stint.

Clark has notched once in his two games for Saints and Davidson has challenged his recent recruit to establish himself in the McDiarmid Park attack.

“I’m pleased with Nicky so far,” he said. “He had some great times at Dundee United but he obviously wanted to get regular football.

“We’ve given him the opportunity to do that here and it’s up to Nicky to make a claim for his place in the team by scoring goals, linking play and working hard, which he’s done so far.”

Davidson is looking forward to making the short trip across Tayside to face a United side who have just appointed Liam Fox and Stevie Crawford as their new management team.

“I know Liam and I am delighted for him,” said Davidson. “I also worked with Stevie at Dunfermline so I’m a good friend of his. That’ll be put aside on Saturday.

“I obviously wish the two of them all the best for the future but hopefully not on Saturday.

“It’s always difficult to know what to expect when a team has a new manager. You can try and second guess what they’re going to do but for me it’s about what St Johnstone can do and how we prepare. That’s the key for me.

“The Tayside derby is always an enjoyable one. Against Dundee United, we always take a good support and there’s always a good atmosphere.

“They’ll be desperate to win just like us, so it’s important we go over there and give our fans something to cheer about and put in a good performance.”