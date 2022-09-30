Search

30 Sept 2022

No fitness issues for Jon Dahl Tomasson ahead of Blackburn’s game with Millwall

No fitness issues for Jon Dahl Tomasson ahead of Blackburn’s game with Millwall

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 2:20 PM

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has the chance to pick from a fully-fit squad for his side’s Championship clash with Millwall at Ewood Park.

Rovers have lost five of their last seven games and Tomasson says squad strength will be crucial as they face a run of eight games in October.

George Hirst is likely to be given a chance in the starting line-up after coming off the bench in the disappointing 2-0 defeat at Luton last time out.

Callum Brittain and Sammie Szmodics are also pushing for places as Tomasson’s men look to start to get their season back on track.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has had some positive news about his squad as the Lions continue to hunt their first away win since March.

Shaun Hutchinson and Mason Bennett have recovered from groin and hamstring injuries respectively and look set to return to the side.

However, Rowett must still do without midfielder Ryan Leonard who will be out for at least two further weeks with a hamstring strain.

Millwall edged past Blackpool in their last game prior to the international break.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media