Jason Holt eyes top-six finish as Livingston look to build on positive start

Jason Holt is hoping Livingston can reap the rewards of finally making a strong start to a cinch Premiership season after having to play catch-up in recent years.

The Lions won only one of their first eight league games in each of the midfielder’s two previous campaigns at the club but recovered to finish in mid-table on both occasions.

After those experiences, Holt is relishing the fact Livi have already won four of their opening seven matches and currently sit fifth in the standings.

“The start we’ve made has been a lot better than the previous two seasons I’ve been here,” he said.

“We said towards the end of last season we wanted to get a wee bit of momentum to take into this season and I think we’ve managed to do that.

“We’ve managed to be relatively consistent from the tail end of last season and into the beginning of this season, especially considering we’ve had a difficult start in terms of fixtures. It’s been a positive start and we’re looking to build on it.”

Livingston’s main priority remains to avoid relegation but they have a top-six finish in their sights.

“As a group, we know we’re more than capable of being in the top six,” said Holt. “I think we’ve shown that over the past few seasons. In my first season here we finished top six and last season we just missed out.

“We know we’re capable of getting there but we’re not the only team who will be thinking that. It’s a tough league with not much between a lot of the teams so it’s going to be a good season. I think the top six is a realistic target for us.”

This weekend’s trip to St Mirren pits together two of the league’s surprise packages, with the teams locked together on the 12-point mark. A win for either in Paisley on Saturday could lift them to third in the table if Hearts fail to win at home to Rangers.

“I’m not looking too far ahead this early in the season, but I think when you look at the table, it certainly makes for a good game,” said Holt.

“Both teams are on the back of good results and have a chance to add some more points on the board so I think it will be a good game.”