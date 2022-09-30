Conor Chaplin says Ipswich have got to ‘keep on going’ after first defeat

Ipswich forward Conor Chaplin insists the Tractor Boys cannot let their foot off the gas following a good start to the Sky Bet League One season.

The 25-year-old has found the back of the net six times this term and also picked up the PFA fans’ player of the month for August.

While Ipswich have made an impressive start as they sit second in the table with six wins from their opening 10 games, they suffered their first defeat of the campaign in a 2-1 loss against Plymouth on Sunday.

Chaplin told the PA news agency: “It’s only September, it’s been a pleasing start but we just need to keep on going.

“Everyone in the club is sort of keen to express that it is just a start, we’ve played 10 games and there’s 36 left to play so there’s an awful lot of points on offer.

“I don’t think you can be a big football club like Ipswich and be happy being in this division, we are not shying away from the fact we want to get promoted.”

Chaplin has previously played in the Championship with Barnsley but Ipswich’s ambition brought him to the club in 2021.

Since then, former Manchester United first-team coach Kieran McKenna has taken the reins at Portman Road and Chaplin is enjoying his football in a slightly different role than before, just behind the striker.

“Ipswich is not a club that has aspirations to stay in this division for much longer and that was probably one of the biggest pulls about coming here,” he added.

“I was with Barnsley up in the Championship and yes it’s a higher level but the way football clubs think from within, you could flip the two, whereas at Barnsley, from the owners, there was a lot of cutting corners and just happy to buy and sell players which was fine, that’s the model of the football club.

“I’ve enjoyed it, probably the most I’ve enjoyed playing in my career, I’ve only really played this position since I’ve been here, under the new boss.”