Search

30 Sept 2022

West Brom Women listen to their players and change colour of shorts to navy

West Brom Women listen to their players and change colour of shorts to navy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 2:52 AM

West Brom Women have made the decision to change the colour of their shorts due to concerns in the squad about wearing white while on their periods.

The FA National League Northern Premier Division outfit announced the change from white to navy shorts on Thursday following a full consultation with their playing group.

Albion revealed they will wear their new navy shorts for the first time in this weekend’s fixture with Brighouse Town and ensure future home kits follow a similar format of not using white shorts with the issue highlighted by the Lionesses’ during the summer.

“Albion Women will wear navy shorts with their home kit for the remainder of the 2022/23 season and beyond,” a club statement read.

Captain Hannah George welcomed the move, adding: “It’s great that the club are supporting our change to navy shorts.

“Representing the club professionally and looking smart in the kit is really important to us. This change will help us to focus on our performance without added concerns or anxiety.”

West Brom head coach Jenny Sugarman said: “It’s our job as staff to find every percentage point we can to support our players to perform at their best.

“I’m proud the club have supported the decision to switch to navy shorts for our female players.

“It’s another sign of the continued integration of the women’s team across the club and recognition of a progressive and inclusive culture.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media