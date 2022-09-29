Meehan plotting Dewhurst date for Isaac Shelby

Superlative Stakes winner Isaac Shelby is set emerge from his mid-summer hibernation when he runs in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on October 8.
Brian Meehan’s son of Night Of Thunder was a taking winner of a Newbury maiden on debut and went on to confirm that promise when landing a blow at Group Two level during the July Festival.
Meehan was keen to give the talented two-year-old plenty of time and he has not been seen since, with plenty of others staking their claims for next year’s Classics in the interim.
However, Isaac Shelby will return in the seven-furlong Group One on the Rowley Mile and with the form of his Superlative success looking rock-solid, Meehan believes he has his charge right where he wants him ahead of his next outing.
“He’s in very good form and the Dewhurst is where he will run next,” said Meehan.
“I wanted to give him plenty of time and he’s had that now. Sean Levey rode him this morning and we’re really happy with him, so we’re ready to go.
“There’s plenty to look forward to and next year is going to be his big year, which we’ve always felt it would be.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.