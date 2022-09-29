Search

29 Sept 2022

Sunderland set to be without Ellis Simms for the visit of Preston

Sunderland set to be without Ellis Simms for the visit of Preston

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 1:13 PM

Ellis Simms is expected to miss out for Sunderland as they prepare to host Preston.

The striker picked up a toe injury against Reading and did not feature in the game against Watford before the international break.

Dennis Cirkin is edging closer to a return and is back in training, while Abdoullah Ba will be assessed after picking up a dead leg on international duty with the France Under-20 side.

Ross Stewart (thigh) and Dan Ballard (foot) are long-term absentees for the Black Cats.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Preston ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light.

Manager Ryan Lowe confirmed that midfielder Mikey O’Neill is the only concern ahead of the game.

Midfielder Ben Woodburn could be involved for the Lilywhites after he returned to training before the international break following an ankle injury.

Preston have picked up one point in their last three games and are currently 15th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media