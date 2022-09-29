Mansfield missing Anthony Hartigan for Friday night clash with Hartlepool

Mansfield will be without Anthony Hartigan for Friday night’s home clash with Hartlepool.

The summer signing sustained a shoulder injury after 30 minutes of the Stags’ 2-0 defeat to Grimsby and although he does not need an operation, the midfielder faces a spell on the sidelines.

Former Hartlepool forward Rhys Oates hopes to be back in action at the start of December having undergone surgery on a ruptured pectoral muscle.

Hiram Boateng has been missing with a hamstring problem but he has been pencilled in to resume light training this week.

Chris Maguire is not expected to be involved for Hartlepool following problems with his registration.

The experienced forward’s arrival at the Suit Direct Stadium was announced on September 12 but he has yet to kick a ball as both the PFA and EFL rejected Pools’ contract offer to the player, with an FA charge for alleged breaches of betting rules hanging over his head.

Full-back Jamie Sterry missed last weekend’s goalless draw with Gillingham with a back injury and his fitness will be monitored.

Skipper Nicky Featherstone is making good progress in his rehabilitation from an ankle ligament problem but remains weeks away from a return, but fellow midfielder Tom Crawford is available after suspension.