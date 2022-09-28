Abacadabras set for Tipperary comeback

Plans for multiple Grade One winner Abacadabras could become clearer after his return to action at Tipperary on Sunday.

The eight-year-old struck at the top level during his novice hurdle campaign in 2019 before adding further Grade One glory in both the Morgiana Hurdle the following year and Aintree Hurdle in April 2021.

However, he failed to sparkle in either the Hatton’s Grace or the Christmas Hurdle on his two starts last term, with trainer Gordon Elliott hoping for a revival in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Hurdle on his return.

“Abacadabras is a classy horse,” said Elliott. “Sunday looked like a good starting point for him. He hasn’t run since Christmas so I’m sure he’d come on for it but he has been in a bit earlier than the other winter horses, so he’ll take his chance and see how we get on.

“He has the option to go chasing this season so we’ll see how Sunday goes.

“He’s a Grade One horse on his day and he’s only eight, so I’d be hoping we can have a bit of fun with him this season.”

Elliott has a strong team in prospect for a classy Tipperary card, with The Friday Man set to contest the Grade Three Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel Novice Hurdle after four summer victories.

The Cullentra House handler said: “The Friday Man has been in great form all summer. He seems to be fairly versatile on the ground but maybe he might want a bit further than two miles as he steps up in grade. He couldn’t have done much more so far, winning his bumper and three times over hurdles.

“We got a great kick out of him winning his bumper at Tramore giving Lisa (O’Neill) her last winner on her last ride.

“It is always a decent race but it might guide us a bit on where he goes for the rest of the season if we do decide to run him.”

Galway Plate Fourth Ash Tree Meadow and Call Me Lyreen are both entered in the O’Dwyer Steel Dundrum Novice Chase, with the latter having fallen behind Easy Game last time out.

Elliott added: “Ash Tree Meadow had a good summer, winning three on the bounce, and we were delighted with him in the Galway Plate. I don’t think the form of that race was done any harm last week at Listowel so he’s a nice novice hopefully.

“Call Me Lyreen has come out of his fall at Listowel fine and he looked like he was going to run a nice race so we’ll see how he is over the next couple of days and make a plan then.”