27 Sept 2022

Government White Paper on independent football regulator due in autumn, FSA told

27 Sept 2022 6:05 PM

The Government still aims to publish a White Paper this autumn setting out the remit for a new independent regulator for football, the new sports minister has told fan representatives.

The Times reported last week that the new Government under Prime Minister Liz Truss could abandon plans for a regulator, which was the central recommendation of the fan-led review conducted last year and which had been given formal backing by the previous Government under Boris Johnson as recently as April this year.

Gary Neville, a key voice in the fight to reform football governance, told a fringe event at the Labour Party Conference on Monday he had been “unnerved” by those reports, but new sports minister Stuart Andrew indicated the plans for a regulator remained on track in a meeting with the Football Supporters’ Association on Tuesday.

FSA vice chair Tom Greatrex said: “The fan-led review is crucial to the future of our game – it can give fans a bigger voice, protect our clubs and help prevent future European Super Leagues.

“We explained the history and ongoing importance of this to the minister who confirmed that the Government would aim to publish its White Paper this autumn.”

The White Paper had originally been due to be published in the summer, setting out more detail about the regulator and its proposed remit, but the change of leadership in the Conservative Party forced a delay.

Andrew tweeted after the meeting with the FSA: “I absolutely get the need for football to be reformed to make it sustainable in the long term. This will be at the heart of our next steps on football governance.”

The fan-led review was promised in the Conservative Party’s 2019 General Election manifesto.

Its commissioning was initially delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic but was then brought forward after the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ clubs signed up to the breakaway European Super League in April last year, which swiftly collapsed amid fan protests and political pressure.

Local News

