Search

26 Sept 2022

Danny Care left out by England and told to rediscover form at Harlequins

Danny Care left out by England and told to rediscover form at Harlequins

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 2:46 PM

Danny Care has been told to rediscover his form at Harlequins with Kyle Sinckler and Henry Slade also rebuilding at their clubs rather than take part in England’s first camp of the autumn.

The trio’s names were missing from the 36-man training squad that will gather in Twickenham for three days from Sunday with the November opener against Argentina looming on November 6.

Care was replaced after 37 error-strewn minutes of the series decider against Australia in July and he has now been frozen out in favour of Ben Youngs, Jack van Poortvliet and Alex Mitchell.

Jones denies he was hooked early in Sydney and refused to close the door on the veteran Harlequin, although his prospects of being involved again appear remote having fought his way back from four years in international exile.

“Well let’s get something right, we didn’t pull Danny off. We had a plan for that game,” Jones.

“Danny was taken off at the appropriate time, he did a great job for us. He just started playing again yesterday (Sunday) and we want him to find his form with Harlequins.”

Sinckler and Slade were unable to tour because of respective back and shoulder injuries, but Jones sees more value in them continuing their comebacks for Bristol and Exeter respectively.

“We just feel that at the moment Kyle is best served by getting some good, consistent training in with Bristol,” Jones said.

“You’ve got to remember that for this camp we’ve only got the boys for two training sessions, so rather than disrupt the pattern we’re allowing Kyle to train with his club and be in a bit of a routine.

“We want to see that progression from him going forward, to get himself right, and Henry Slade is a bit the same.”

Jones said centre Joe Marchant had a “disappointing” tour to Australia hence his omission and revealed are no injury concerns over back five forwards Courtney Lawes and Maro Itoje, who have picked up injuries over the last two weekends.

The Rugby Championship that was clinched by New Zealand on Saturday will help shape Jones’ approach to the autumn, which also includes fixtures against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

“We’ve got these extremes in the game at the moment. We want to understand how we play rugby at our best, with our players, and be able to play that game,” Jones said.

“But we need to be able to adapt to a different game. Probably 25 per cent of the game now is uncontrollable through sin-bins, HIAs and uneven numbers in the game.

“The game becomes completely different so we need to be able to adapt from our game to the game that’s going to be played at that time.

“That’s hard to do because there are not too many teams in the world who can do it. In fact, I can’t name one at the moment. So there’s a great opportunity for us.

“We basically can’t get messages on to the field any more so the players have become even more important in terms of decision making on the field.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media