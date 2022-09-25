Search

25 Sept 2022

Champions Chelsea claim first win of new WSL season by beating Manchester City

Champions Chelsea claim first win of new WSL season by beating Manchester City

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Sept 2022 8:05 PM

Defending champions Chelsea are off the mark for the new Women’s Super League season after goals from Fran Kirby and Maren Mjelde secured them a 2-0 win over Manchester City at Kingsmeadow.

Kirby struck the opener in the 42nd minute and Mjelde added a 78th-minute penalty, awarded for a Leila Ouahabi handball, as Emma Hayes’ side bounced back from the shock 2-1 loss at Liverpool in their campaign opener last Sunday.

Gareth Taylor’s City created a number of chances, particularly in the first half, which included a Laura Coombs shot that Ann-Katrin Berger did superbly to divert against a post, but they were unable to save themselves from another loss following last weekend’s 4-3 reverse at Villa.

Manchester United made it back-to-back victories for their start to the season as they beat West Ham 2-0 at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Marc Skinner’s visitors scored twice in quick succession early in the second half, with summer signing Lucia Garcia putting them ahead in the 50th minute as she went around goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold and slotted in.

Hannah Blundell then doubled the lead with a finish from the edge of the box five minutes later.

The Red Devils join leaders Arsenal on six points, as do Villa after they also won 2-0 on the road, at Leicester.

Rachel Daly added to her debut brace last week by opening the scoring with a third-minute penalty following Erin Simon’s foul on Kirsty Hanson.

The victory was subsequently wrapped up for Carla Ward’s side with four minutes to go when substitute Emily Gielnik struck having been teed up by Kenza Dali.

Brighton registered their first points of the campaign in the day’s earliest kick-off, beating Reading 2-1 at the Amex Stadium.

Lee Geum-min and Katie Robinson put the Seagulls two goals up before Charlie Wellings’ stoppage-time reply.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media