Boreham Wood share points with Yeovil to extend unbeaten run

Boreham Wood extended their unbeaten run to seven Vanarama National League matches after fighting back to draw 1-1 against Yeovil at Huish Park.
The Glovers, looking to end a four-game winless streak, took the lead five minutes before the break as Alex Fisher slotted home after Gime Toure’s shot was saved.
Boreham Wood equalised in first-half stoppage time when midfielder Jack Payne converted at the back post.
Yeovil threatened just before the hour when Sam Pearson saw his close-range effort saved by Nathan Ashmore, who also twice denied Fisher during the closing stages as the visitors held out.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.