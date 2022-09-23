Tyson Fury claims Anthony Joshua does not want their proposed bout to happen

Tyson Fury has accused Anthony Joshua of trying to swerve their proposed world heavyweight title fight in an expletive-laden social media post.

Negotiations between the fighters’ camps have been ongoing for a few weeks and it seemed Joshua agreed to a 60-40 purse split in Fury’s favour for an all-British blockbuster bout before the end of the year.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said last week a contract has been sent to Joshua’s handlers, although there still seems to be one or two issues that need to be resolved before a deal is finalised.

But Fury, the WBC champion, believes Joshua is trying to avoid a showdown before revealing he will fight in early December, whether his compatriot is in the opposing corner or not.

Fury said in a Twitter post: “He’s had the contract for I don’t know how long and ain’t signing it. You little sausage, you do not want a fight.

“However, I will be fighting on December 3, if this sausage does not sign this contract which I don’t think he is because I don’t think he’s got the b******s to.”

Fury also hit out at Oleksandr Usyk, the WBA, IBF and WBO titlist, after the Ukrainian claimed in an interview on Thursday that the self-styled Gypsy King was “afraid” of an undisputed title clash.

Fury said: “Usyk, you little s***house, I’m afraid of you? I’ll put my fist right through the side of you, you little sausage.

“Joshua is a s***house, Usyk a s***house. You are all s***houses.”