Sutton midfielder Rob Milsom a doubt for visit of Salford

Sutton could be without Rob Milsom for the visit of Salford.
The midfielder pulled up just 18 minutes into last weekend’s 2-0 win over Hartlepool with a suspected hamstring injury.
Recent signing Aaron Pierre is in contention after making his debut in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek.
Ben Goodliffe, Sam Hart and Tope Fadahunsi are set to miss out again.
Salford captain Ash Eastham could feature after seven months out injured.
The defender made his first appearance since February in their PJT draw with Accrington on Tuesday.
Eastham lasted just over an hour and should be involved again in south London.
Former Fulham and Millwall forward Matt Smith is pushing for a start in attack.
