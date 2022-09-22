Michael Bostwick in contention for Harrogate clash as Stevenage woes ease

Stevenage’s injury problems have begun to ease ahead of the visit of Harrogate.

Michael Bostwick has trained and will be available having played in the 3-0 Papa John’s Trophy win over Wycombe in midweek, having been sidelined since the end of August.

David Amoo is still waiting to make his league debut since arriving from Port Vale in the summer but is close to regaining fitness.

Striker Elliott List is working his way back to fitness after surgery on the foot injury he suffered on the opening day of the season.

Harrogate skipper Josh Falkingham is a doubt for the trip to the Lamex Stadium.

The midfielder suffered a knock in training as he works his way back following a hamstring problem, having already missed six games this season after foot surgery.

George Thomson is closing on a return from a hamstring injury but remains a doubt.

Max Wright (ankle) and centre-back Will Smith (knee) are sidelined for boss Simon Weaver.