22 Sept 2022

Worcester’s game against Newcastle to go ahead after troubled club meet deadline

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

22 Sept 2022 1:56 PM

Worcester’s clash with Newcastle at Sixways on Saturday will take place after the financially-stricken club met all the conditions needed to stage the Gallagher Premiership fixture.

The Rugby Football Union has confirmed that Worcester have met the Thursday 12pm deadline for proving they are able to host their second home match of the season in the face of debts exceeding £25million.

However, there remains a very realistic possibility it will be their last match in the Premiership amid a warning from the RFU that they will be suspended from all competitions on Monday if they are unable to demonstrate a credible plan for lifting Sixways out of crisis.

Worcester owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham have until 5pm on September 26 to show that progress has been made on insurance, payroll and finding a new buyer.

If suspended after failing to satisfy these three criteria, they could then be permanently removed from all competitions.

“Whilst we appreciate that this will be unwelcome news, it is clear that the current state of affairs cannot continue, and in particular without the RFU and Premiership Rugby receiving these assurances,” the RFU said in a letter sent to the owners on Wednesday.

Local News

