Search

21 Sept 2022

Derby target Rotherham boss Paul Warne

Derby target Rotherham boss Paul Warne

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Sept 2022 7:06 PM

Derby have lined up Rotherham boss Paul Warne for the permanent manager’s job at the club, the PA news agency understands.

Liam Rosenior had been backed by Derby’s new owners Clowes Developments to make the job his own after being placed in temporary charge when Wayne Rooney resigned in June.

But it has been reported that Rosenior, 38, has been relieved of his duties and offered a return to a coaching role at Pride Park, while Warne has emerged as their number one target.

An official approach for the 49-year-old is understood to be imminent.

Warne has been in charge of the Millers since 2016 and has won promotion from Sky Bet League One three times – something that will appeal to the Rams.

Although suffering three relegations from the Championship while working under significant financial restraints, Warne has guided Rotherham to eighth place after nine games this term – their best start in the second tier since the 1960s.

Rosenior had been assistant to Rooney during Derby’s financial problems, which saw them placed in administration and relegated to the third tier last campaign.

The former Brighton coach inherited a squad of just five first-team players before the club exited administration when Clowes completed its takeover.

After a late influx of players the Rams have won four of their nine League One games this season under Rosenior and are currently seventh.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media