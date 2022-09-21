Derby target Rotherham boss Paul Warne

Derby have lined up Rotherham boss Paul Warne for the permanent manager’s job at the club, the PA news agency understands.
Liam Rosenior had been backed by Derby’s new owners Clowes Developments to make the job his own after being placed in temporary charge when Wayne Rooney resigned in June.
But it has been reported that Rosenior, 38, has been relieved of his duties and offered a return to a coaching role at Pride Park, while Warne has emerged as their number one target.
An official approach for the 49-year-old is understood to be imminent.
Warne has been in charge of the Millers since 2016 and has won promotion from Sky Bet League One three times – something that will appeal to the Rams.
Although suffering three relegations from the Championship while working under significant financial restraints, Warne has guided Rotherham to eighth place after nine games this term – their best start in the second tier since the 1960s.
Rosenior had been assistant to Rooney during Derby’s financial problems, which saw them placed in administration and relegated to the third tier last campaign.
The former Brighton coach inherited a squad of just five first-team players before the club exited administration when Clowes completed its takeover.
After a late influx of players the Rams have won four of their nine League One games this season under Rosenior and are currently seventh.
