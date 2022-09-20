Search

20 Sept 2022

Sean Levey to return to riding action this week

Sean Levey to return to riding action this week

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Sept 2022 7:08 PM

Sean Levey is set to return to the saddle at Haydock on Friday, having last week been stood down by the British Horseracing Authority on medical grounds.

The Swaziland-born rider was taken off Miss Down Under at Sandown on Wednesday and also missed his rides on the final night of the Racing League at Newcastle the following evening.

Levey was leading the jockeys’ standings in the six-week team event after riding five winners and accumulating 228 points, but was ultimately caught by Saffie Osborne, whose remarkable Newcastle treble helped her to 243 points and landed her the £20,000 bonus for being crowned leading rider.

Levey, who enjoyed Group One success aboard Aristia in the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville last month and has booted home 58 winners in Britain this year, has not been seen in competitive action since riding at Yarmouth last Tuesday, but will be back in action on Merseyside.

The BHA confirmed Levey’s return to action and a spokesperson said: “The BHA can confirm that Sean Levey is able to ride and will be making no further comment at this time as the matter remains confidential.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media