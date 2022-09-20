Wales star Liam Williams to miss autumn Tests after surgery on collarbone injury

Liam Williams will miss Wales’ autumn Tests after suffering a collarbone injury on his Cardiff debut.
The British and Irish Lions full-back was hurt midway through the first half of Cardiff’s United Rugby Championship victory over Munster on Saturday.
He has undergone surgery and faces a recovery period of 12 to 16 weeks, his club said.
Wales tackle New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Australia in November.
Williams, who has won 81 caps, also offers Wales head coach Wayne Pivac an option on the wing.
Johnny McNicholl and Leigh Halfpenny would be likely full-back candidates when Wales continue their World Cup countdown.
Halfpenny has not played for 14 months due to a serious knee injury, but he is understood to be closing in on a comeback for the Scarlets.
