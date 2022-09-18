Search

19 Sept 2022

Real Madrid march on while Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo tally

Real Madrid march on while Lionel Messi passes Cristiano Ronaldo tally

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Sept 2022 12:40 AM

Federico Valverde’s first-half goal proved the derby decider after Real Madrid sealed a 2-1 victory at Atletico Madrid.

The visitors got things started after Aurelien Tchouameni sent a perfect pass over a wall of red and white shirts to find an onrushing Rodrygo, who fired a rocket into the roof of the net.

Vinicius Jr nearly doubled their advantage from a drive down the left but watched his effort ping off the near post – but Valverde was there to pounce on the rebound and send the defending La Liga champions into the second half up by two.

Atletico could not take advantage of several early set-pieces after the restart and several second-half substitutions from Diego Simeone failed to ignite a momentum shift.

But a late corner saw the ball bounce off Mario Hermoso and in on 83 minutes, the lucky break ultimately denying Real Madrid the clean sheet but not the win, Hermoso not helping matters after getting sent off in stoppage time.

Vinicius had spoken out in the build-up to the match about recent racist abuse, promising to continue his celebration dances undeterred, and joined Rodrygo to show off his moves as promised after the opener.

Both sides were eventually down to 10 men in Getafe’s 2-0 win at Osasuna.

The hosts found themselves a man down late in the first half after Chimy Avila was sent off following a VAR check of his collision with Juan Iglesias, who had opened the scoring on 30 minutes.

Gaston Alvarez added the Azulones’ second at the 76-minute mark before they too were down to 10 men when Luis Milla was shown red in added time.

Elsewhere, Real Betis and Real Sociedad both secured three points at home with 2-1 wins over Girona and Espanyol respectively, while Sevilla played out a 1-1 draw with Villarreal.

In France, Lionel Messi surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s total of 671 non-penalty goals, his fifth-minute strike all that was necessary for Ligue 1 leaders PSG to make it four in a row with a win at Lyon.

Jean-Clair Todibo was sent off in the first minute of Nice’s 1-0 loss to Angers, Nabil Bentaleb making the difference in a match that also saw Sofiane Boufal shown red in the second half.

Second-placed Marseille could only muster a 1-1 draw with Rennes, Matteo Guendouzi scoring for both teams, while Nantes and Lens’ contest ended goalless.

Bradley Locko was sent off in the 22nd minute of Reims’ clash with Monaco, the red card proving costly as the visitors went on to win 3-0.

Ajaccio beat Brest 1-0, while Troyes took three points from home side Clermont in a 3-1 victory.

Napoli edged out a close 2-1 contest with Milan to remain top of the Serie A table.

All three goals came in the second half of the cagey contest with Matteo Politano converting a penalty to hand the visitors the lead on 55 minutes.

Olivier Giroud responded for Milan 14 minutes later before Giovanni Simeone nodded in the game-winner and handed the defending champions their first defeat of the season.

Atalanta kept pace with the league leaders after Giorgio Scalvini’s first-half strike was enough to hand them a 1-0 victory over Roma.

But the game was mostly marked by pitch-side drama, which saw Roma boss Jose Mourinho sent off after arguing with the referee over what he believed to be a second-half penalty.

Udinese remained in third place with a 3-1 win over Inter, who opened the scoring through Nicolo Barella on five minutes but saw it cancelled out with a Milan Skriniar own goal before Jaka Bijol and Tolgay Arslan put the game away.

Christian Gytkjaer lifted Monza to a 1-0 win over Juventus, who were down to 10 men after Angel Di Maria was sent off late in the first half.

Lazio sealed a dominant 4-0 win at Cremonese while Fiorentina won 2-0 against Verona.

Jordan Siebatcheu and Sheraldo Becker lifted surprise Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin to a 2-1 victory over Wolfsburg.

Cologne split the points in a 1-1 draw at VfL Bochum, and Hoffenheim played out a goalless draw with Freiburg.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media