Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford

Micky Mellon insists his young Tranmere team will reach a “different level” when they add consistency to the energy and enthusiasm that earned a deserved 1-0 victory at Salford.

Josh Hawkes scored the only goal after 34 minutes at The Peninsula Stadium to inflict a first home defeat of the League Two campaign on Salford.

Mellon’s team made light of their inferior possession share, creating the game’s clearest openings and denying the hosts a single shot on target.

“We put together a gameplan but it is up to the players to execute it and they did that fantastically well,” said Mellon, whose side won away from Prenton Park for the first time this term.

“They were excellent from the first minute. It was a real team performance and we could have scored more goals.

“We are a club that expects to win games but it takes time and opportunities.

“It is a very young side with bags of energy and enthusiasm, now it needs to become consistent.”

Hawkes finished first time from Josh Dacres-Cogley’s low delivery for the decisive goal, sparking wild celebrations among a vociferous 966-strong away contingent.

There were multiple chances for Tranmere to put the outcome beyond doubt following the break.

Salford goalkeeper Tom King denied Rhys Hughes and Dynel Simeu in quick succession and Kane Hemmings twice went close to converting crosses either side of striking the bar from distance.

Mellon added: “There is a lot of desire to want to represent Tranmere well and reward the fans for their brilliant support.

“Salford have invested very well and invested heavily… we are trying to work to bridge that gap and find these young players who can make us a force in the division.

“Imagine what they will be like when they keep gaining that experience and find that consistency, they are going to be on a different level.”

Salford rarely threatened and quickly ran out of ideas following a bright start.

Ross Doohan in the visitors’ goal didn’t have to make a save, with a shot against the post from substitute Matt Smith the closest Salford came to forcing a leveller.

Head coach Neil Wood acknowledged his team’s performance was a long way below par.

He said: “We were too sloppy, with too many players off their games.

“The passing wasn’t great, we didn’t play forward enough and the end product wasn’t good enough.

“We had a little bit [of pressure] towards the end of the game – but it was frustrating, the level has to be much better to create chances and get shots on goal.

“We are set up to dominate possession and got in good positions but crossed into the keeper’s arms or put it behind the goal.

“Everything was too slow, playing behind team-mates instead of in front of them and generally not being brave enough to play forward or change the rhythm or tempo.

“When you do that teams will sit in and you end up playing in front of them.

“I have said to the players, the standard and quality needs to be miles better.”