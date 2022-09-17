Search

17 Sept 2022

Callum Davidson felt St Johnstone’s game plan worked against Ross County

Callum Davidson felt St Johnstone’s game plan worked against Ross County

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 7:08 PM

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson praised his side’s quality on the ball in their 0-0 home draw with Ross County, despite having to name a starting XI that included “two or three” players who were absent from training this past week.

Neither side could break the deadlock in a match that lacked any real spark in the final third, despite the woodwork being struck by both sides in the first half.

Both sides could only muster one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes, despite both setting up with relatively attacking teams.

The McDiarmid Park boss said: “I thought we were good and worked it in good areas in the first half. We passed the ball quite well. The game plan worked.

“I thought we were probably second best in the first half but the second we started well and really came into the game.

“Two or three boys today played who hadn’t trained all week. Jamie Murphy was struggling with an injury. Ryan McGowan was struggling as well but managed to train on Friday.

“I got good minutes out of them and we got a good spark from the ones who came on.”

Davidson also confirmed that midfielder Graham Carey was not in the matchday squad at all due to a knee injury.

He added: “He hurt his knee at training during the week. I don’t know how long he will be out for, his knee gained swelling overnight.”

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was content with his side’s point, knowing how precious away points can be.

He said: “Hard-fought point, good clean sheet. Probably in the first half, it was a bit of basketball, both teams attacking each other, we hit the bar and they hit the post.

“I thought in the second half we came out with real intent and pushed St Johnstone back a bit, and I thought we ended up quite dominant in the wide areas.

“I’m just disappointed slightly with the quality in the final third because I thought that was what was going to win it today.

“We’ve spoken in there in terms of the final pass, final cross, and the final strike because we were getting into great positions.

“At the end, obviously, I threw on five substitutions to try go and win the game and the pleasing thing was the five substitutions came on and all impacted the game.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media