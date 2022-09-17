Richie Wellens feels Leyton Orient can still improve after win over Walsall

Richie Wellens admitted he was satisfied with Leyton Orient’s victory over Walsall although he acknowledged his charges can improve.

Orient recorded a 1-0 home win to stretch their lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two to four points and they have now taken 25 points out of a possible 27 in a sensational start to the season.

This time, they had to rely on a goal by central defender Omar Beckles in the second half to secure their slender victory.

“It’s still very early on in the season but it’s another good win,” Wellens acknowledged.

“We weren’t fluid at times and we should have scored in the first minute of the game but you have to give them (Walsall) credit but we didn’t have the courage or quality to play through them.

“At times in the first half we struggled. Teams will change the way they play when they come here now so we have to be a little bit better but we were patient.

“We defended our box well and second half it was one-way traffic with us creating wave after wave of attacks.

“They had one little scuffle where we defended well but the supporters remained patient with us. They are a good team with a good manager, so I am pleased with the win.

“Omar Beckles will be happy to get off the mark with an important goal. He’s a centre-half who likes to score goals and I like it when he gets them in the games where they are narrow victories.”

Defeat for Walsall left them with only three points out of the last 21 and manager Michael Flynn was left reflecting on a crucial moment in the match.

“We let a runner go and that was the only moment in the game when we switched off and that was really the only time they cut us open,” he lamented.

“They scuffed the ball in from three yards when we had three players around him.

“Second half though we weren’t good enough with possession of the ball, we lost too many second balls and, whilst we looked quite solid, we just weren’t good enough with the ball.

“First half I thought we played well in general but it was the final ball and lack of quality we had in the final third and ultimately it was huffing and puffing from us.

“We’ve had some good performances today but we just didn’t do enough with the ball and that was the disappointment. I can’t think of many chances they created and they are the league leaders, playing with confidence and a fully-fit squad.

“We had nine missing so I am not going to get too down about it but we do need to start winning.”