Jacob Wakeling earns Swindon win over Doncaster

Jacob Wakeling netted the only goal of the game as Swindon extended their unbeaten run and consigned Doncaster to a third consecutive defeat.

Wakeling’s 59th-minute strike secured a deserved win for Scott Lindsey’s side, who have not been beaten in League Two since the opening day.

While there were few chances of real note for either side, the majority of those created came for Swindon, who were comfortable in possession throughout.

Rovers on the other hand were largely flat, with their play lacking any real tempo as their strong start to the season continued to fade.

Young defender Bobby Faulkner denied Ronan Darcy with a block in the only clear-cut opportunity of the first period.

Rovers keeper Jonathan Mitchell produced a brilliant reaction save after a Jonny Williams strike deflected on the way through.

Wakeling turned in a Ben Gladwin ball from close range to give Swindon the lead.

And it was the visitors who looked more likely to add to the score with Rovers struggling to create.