Search

17 Sept 2022

Andy Cook gives Bradford right ingredients to seal victory against Stevenage

Andy Cook gives Bradford right ingredients to seal victory against Stevenage

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 6:00 PM

Bradford made it four wins in five with a 3-0 victory over Stevenage to continue their push up the Sky Bet League Two table.

Andy Cook added two more to take his goal tally for Mark Hughes’ side to 11 in all competitions this season.

He needed only six minutes to open the scoring, nodding in from Richie Smallwood’s corner after Taye Ashby-Hammond had tipped over a Scott Banks header.

Stevenage came back strongly and Harry Lewis did well to save from Luther James-Wildin.

Carl Piergianni then nodded a long free-kick into Luke Norris but the Stevenage striker headed narrowly over.

Ashby-Hammond denied Cook before Bradford goalkeeper Lewis dived full stretch to keep out Alex Gilbey’s well-struck effort.

Cook claimed his second in the 56th minute after good work from Tyreik Wright.

On-loan Aston Villa winger Wright then got on the scoresheet himself six minutes later as his drive took a deflection to fly past Ashby-Hammond.

Bradford defender Brad Halliday was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for a foul on Saxon Earley.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media